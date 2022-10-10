Mulayam Singh Yadav who has been the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms had played a crucial role in both state and national politics. Mulayam Singh Yadav's political career span more than six decades. The deceased leader of had a political career ranging in several roles and has been part of Uttar Pradesh's state assembly and Vidhan Parishad. He was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.