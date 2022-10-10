Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav died today. 82-year-old veteran politician was admitted in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana since the past few days, where he breathed his last. In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announces the passing away of his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

The SP leader had been under critical condition for the past few days.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical today and is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of the hospital by a comprehensive team of specialists," said Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations.

Last week suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital.

Earlier on Friday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the ailing former UP CM at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to check on the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.