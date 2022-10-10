Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party supremo, dies at 821 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 10:03 AM IST
- Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations
Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav died today. 82-year-old veteran politician was admitted in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana since the past few days, where he breathed his last. In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announces the passing away of his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav