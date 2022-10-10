Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party supremo, dies at 82

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav died today. 82-year-old veteran politician was admitted in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana since the past few days, where he breathed his last. In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announces the passing away of his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav

