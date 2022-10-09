Mulayam Singh Yadav 'quite critical', say doctors

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critically ill and on life-saving medications in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critically ill and on life-saving medications in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday.
"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin.
"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin.
The Samajwadi Party was founded by Mulayam Singh, popularly known as Netaji. In the Lok Sabha, he currently represents the Mainpuri district.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Samajwadi Party was founded by Mulayam Singh, popularly known as Netaji. In the Lok Sabha, he currently represents the Mainpuri district.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inquired about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health from his son, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav last week. According to sources, PM Modi also promised Akhilesh Yadav that he would be available for any kind of assistance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inquired about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health from his son, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav last week. According to sources, PM Modi also promised Akhilesh Yadav that he would be available for any kind of assistance.
Sadhna Gupta, the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, passed away in July of this year. She was being treated for a lung infection at a private Gurugram hospital. Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. Maalti Devi, his first wife, died in 2003. Akhilesh Yadav was born to Maalti Devi.
Sadhna Gupta, the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, passed away in July of this year. She was being treated for a lung infection at a private Gurugram hospital. Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. Maalti Devi, his first wife, died in 2003. Akhilesh Yadav was born to Maalti Devi.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was born on 22 November, 1939, is one of Uttar Pradesh's most well-known leaders. He has held the position of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh three times and also held the position of Minister of Defence in the Union Government. He has been elected as an MLA ten times and seven times as Lok Sabha MP.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was born on 22 November, 1939, is one of Uttar Pradesh's most well-known leaders. He has held the position of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh three times and also held the position of Minister of Defence in the Union Government. He has been elected as an MLA ten times and seven times as Lok Sabha MP.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He has been under treatment at the hospital since 22 August and was shifted to the ICU on 2 October.