Mulayam Singh Yadav's final journey: People throng to pay tributes

Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who spawned the state’s most prominent political clan and played a key role on the national stage, died Monday after prolonged illness
The body of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav arrived at his native Saifai village here Monday evening, hours after the leader died at a Gurugram hospital. The body was brought here from Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital.
It has been kept at Saifai Mela Festival for “darshan" and the cremation will take place today afternoon. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Bihar CM Nitesh Kumar are likely to arrive here
While grief-struck commoners and party supporters stood in queues, it wasn't easier for "VIPs" as well with multiple current and former UP legislative assembly members trying hard to gain entry into the kothi.
Soon after the body was laid for the last "darshans", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary arrived and paid their tributes. They also extended their condolences to Akhilesh Yadav.
According to an official statement issued in Lucknow, Adityanath reached Saifai and paid tributes to former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. He also paid floral tributes on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and the Uttar Pradesh government, it said.
