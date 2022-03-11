This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uttar Pradesh election: Aparna Yadav and her daughter reached Adityanath's office and congratulated him for winning the election. A video of her little daughter applying vermillion on Adityanath's forehead went viral on social media
As the Bharatiya Janata Party registered a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh winning 273 seats, Mulayam Singh Yadav's grand daughter was seen applying a tilak on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's forehead.
In a video posted by ANI news agency, Samajwadi Party supreme Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who joined BJP this month welcomed CM Adityanath.
Aparna Yadav and her daughter reached Adityanath's office and congratulated him for winning the election. A video of her little daughter applying vermillion on Adityanath's forehead went viral on social media.
Yesterday, Aparna Yadav expressed her contentment as the ruling BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh polls once again. "Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai sabke sab hein bhaajpayee. (Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christians... all are BJP supporters). This is an answer to all those who divided the state on the basis of appeasement politics, caste. We are forming a government with 'Jai Shri Ram' on March 10. Can't get a better government than this," ANI quoted her as saying.
Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly election.
Adityanath secured 1,65,499 votes in the elections. This is the first time that Adityanath has been elected as an MLA. Earlier, he had become the chief minister the first time after being elected as a Member of Legislative Council. When the BJP won the 2017 Assembly election, the party chose him as the chief minister.
After becoming the CM of the state, he kept 36 ministries under his direct control, including Home, Economics and Statistics, Sainik Welfare, Home Guard, Personnel and appointment, as well as Civil Defence.
Before being sworn as UP chief minister in 2017, he was Gorakhpur MP for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017. At 26, Adityanath was the youngest Lok Sabha MP. He is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math which is a Hindu temple in Gorakhpur.
The Gorakhpur Sadar seat had also been a bastion of the BJP, which the party had never lost since 1967 since the days of the Jan Sangh.
Bucking the trend, Yogi Adityanath will be the first chief minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath is the first CM to return to power after Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh. Congress stalwart Narayan Dutt Tiwari, aka ND Tiwari, was the last chief minister of undivided Uttar Pradesh to secure consecutive terms in 1985, which makes Yogi Adityanath first chief minister in 37 years to retain power in Uttar Pradesh.
