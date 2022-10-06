Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram as his condition remains critical
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, is still being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, as his condition is critical, the hospital announced on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, is still being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, as his condition is critical, the hospital announced on Thursday.
He is being administered life-saving drugs, a bulletin stated. Yadav is currently admitted to the ICU and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists.
He is being administered life-saving drugs, a bulletin stated. Yadav is currently admitted to the ICU and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists.
The hospital said in a statement, "Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The hospital said in a statement, "Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Samajwadi Party patriarch has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. On Sunday suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU in Medanta Hospital.
Samajwadi Party patriarch has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. On Sunday suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU in Medanta Hospital.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, said sources.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, said sources.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also called Akhilesh Yadav, President of the Samajwadi Party, and enquired about the latter’s father. Rao told Akhilesh that he would meet Mulayam personally after Dussehra.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also called Akhilesh Yadav, President of the Samajwadi Party, and enquired about the latter’s father. Rao told Akhilesh that he would meet Mulayam personally after Dussehra.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Many politicians including RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visited to meet him in the hospital.
Many politicians including RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visited to meet him in the hospital.
On Monday, Samajwadi Party workers organised special prayers in many temples across the state for long life of the party founder.
In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment for a lung infection. Sadhna Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment for a lung infection. Sadhna Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.