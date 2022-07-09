Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta passes away after prolonged illness

1 min read . 04:43 PM IST

Sadhna Gupta was taking treatment at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. She was shifted to the intensive care unit after her situation deteriorated

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away on Saturday afternoon after a prolonged illness.

According to Hindustan Times, she was taking treatment at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. She was shifted to the intensive care unit after her situation deteriorated. 

Sadhna Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. Her son’s name is Prateek Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav is her daughter-in-law.

