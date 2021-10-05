Multi-agency probe in Pandora Papers

The names figure in leaked so-called Pandora Papers accessed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). “The government has taken note of these developments. The relevant investigative agencies would undertake investigation in these cases and appropriate action would be taken in such cases as per law. With a view to ensure effective investigation in these cases, the government will also proactively engage with foreign jurisdictions for obtaining information in respect of relevant taxpayers/entities. The Government of India is also part of an Inter-Governmental Group that ensures collaboration and experience sharing to effectively address tax risks associated with such leaks," the finance ministry said.