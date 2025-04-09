Multibagg AI founder slams Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal: ‘Hosting models isn’t innovation’

Aggarwal had earlier shared that Krutrim, Ola’s AI venture, is now among the first in the world to host Meta’s Llama 4 models on Indian servers. He also highlighted that the company has already deployed several DeepSeek models, with pricing between ₹10 to ₹60 per million tokens. The newer Llama 4 models, he claimed, would be available at even more disruptive rates of ₹7 to ₹17 per million tokens. Aggarwal positioned this as a major step towards “technological independence” and “digital sovereignty,” aiming to empower Indian developers and startups.