Meanwhile, largecap stocks like PB Fintech (Policybazaar), Jubilant Food, Zydus Lifesciences, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Godrej Properties, HDFC AMC, IDBI Bank, Torrent Pharma are among the ones that could be downgraded to the midcaps category, as per brokerage Edelweiss, whereas Delhivery, Vedant Fashions can be the new entrants in the midcap stocks list that can be rejigged in the semi annual review.