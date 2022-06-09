Multibagger stock jumps 10% on company's acquisition of Zero Mass

BLS has bought an 88.26 per cent stake in ZMPL for ₹120 crore, including main promoter Anurag Gupta's 63.94 per cent, the statement said, adding that SBI will continue to hold 6.83 per cent in the company. Its network will increase to over 14,500 touch points after the acquisition, its joint managing director Shikhar Aggarwal said.