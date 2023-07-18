News
Poor no longer? Dimensions of poverty in India
SummaryAround 135 million Indians exited ‘multidimensional poverty’, a measure of deprivation beyond money, between 2015-16 and 2019-21, the Niti Aayog says. The basis of calculation is the National Family Health Survey (NFHS). Mint explains:
