Poor no longer? Dimensions of poverty in India

How do we judge this multidimensionality?

For each household surveyed in the NFHS, the Niti Aayog checks if it meets the threshold of being ‘deprived’ on 12 criteria, 10 of which are drawn from the global MPI. For instance, a family is nutrition-deprived if even one member is undernourished. Each criterion is weighted differently in calculating a family’s ‘deprivation score’. So, being undernourished counts for 3.5 times lacking electricity. If the final score is more than 33.3%, i.e, the family is deprived on at least 33.3% of the criteria, all its members are MDP.