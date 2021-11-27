New Delhi: Preliminary findings from the fifth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5 2019-20) have suggested improvement in a host of welfare goals which translates to reduction in deprivation, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

This improvement will get reflected in the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) when its next edition will be brought out, the PMO said. The baseline national MPI was earlier prepared based on the fourth round of the National Family Health Survey of 2015-16.

The PMO said preliminary observations from the summary data factsheets of the latest round of NFHS released on 24 November are encouraging.

“They suggest improvement in access to clean cooking fuel, sanitation, and electricity which translates to reduction in deprivation. Additionally, the state reports released for 22 States and union territories suggest reduction in deprivation in school attendance, drinking water, bank accounts and housing. These improvements indicate an overall direction of significant reduction in the incidence of multidimensional poverty in the forthcoming index based on NFHS 5 (2019-20) household micro data," the PMO said.

Substantive gains achieved through flagship schemes since the fourth round of NFHS is reflected in the NFHS-5 factsheets and reports for indicators under the purview of the National MPI, the PMO said. The follow up to the baseline national MPI report will capture this reduction in multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-20, the PMO said, adding that this report will be released after the unit level micro data of NFHS-5 is available.

It was after the fourth round of NFHS that the full roll out of flagship schemes on housing, drinking water, sanitation, electricity, cooking fuel, financial inclusion, and other major efforts towards improving school attendance, nutrition, mother and child health, etc. has happened.

“Hence it serves as a useful source for measuring the situation at baseline i.e. before large-scale rollout of nationally important schemes. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), POSHAN Abhiyaan and Samagra Shiksha are some of those schemes and programmes, PMO said.

NITI Aayog is the nodal Ministry for the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI). According to Global MPI 2021, India’s rank is 66 out of 109 countries. The National MPI Project is aimed at deconstructing the Global MPI and creating a globally aligned and yet customised India MPI for drawing up comprehensive reform action plans.

