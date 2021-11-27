Multidimensional poverty index to show improvement on ground FY16-20: PMO

Substantive gains achieved through flagship schemes since the fourth round of NFHS is reflected in the NFHS-5 factsheets and reports for indicators under the purview of the National MPI, the PMO said. The follow up to the baseline national MPI report will capture this reduction in multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-20, the PMO said, adding that this report will be released after the unit level micro data of NFHS-5 is available.