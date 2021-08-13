For 75th Independence Day celebrations, a multi-layered security cover has been arranged to secure the historic Red Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing the nation from the Mughal-era fort on 15 August. The fort is currently closed for public.

As per the police, the security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, has been placed around the fort.

Anti-drone systems have also been installed in view of the recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport, the police said.

Over 350 cameras have been installed and their footage is being monitored round the clock through two-police control rooms situated in and around the Red Fort area, police also said.

There will be around 5,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will adhere to social distancing norms, they added.

Over 70 police vehicles – including PCR vans, 'PRAKHAR' vans and QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans will be stationed at the Red Fort area as part of security deployment along with intensified patrolling by police personnel on motorcycle, the police said.

Patrolling on motorboats will be carried out in the Yamuna river by the Delhi Police to ensure no untoward incident takes place in the national capital.

Earlier this month, the city police had erected a huge wall of shipping containers at the fort's main gate for security reasons. The containers have been placed in such a way that no one will be able to see inside the premises of the fort when the prime minister addresses the nation.

Further security has been tightened at Delhi borders where thousands of farmers have been protesting for over seven months against the centre's new agri laws.

Traffic advisory issued for Independence day

The Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.

Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover -- will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am, the advisory said.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi up to August 16.

Meanwhile, amid tight security arrangements, a full-dress rehearsal of the 75th Independence Day celebrations was held at the Red Fort on Friday morning. Personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force marched across the fort during the rehearsal.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.