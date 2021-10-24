In order to address parking and traffic issues in south Delhi's Adhchini village, a multi-level puzzle parking was inaugurated in the area on Sunday. The parking will be able to accommodate as many as 56 cars.

The total area of the parking facility is 467.83 square metre and a total of 56 vehicles can be parked at one time.

A puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars. The system is adopted at the places where less space is available.

The facility was inaugurated by Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

“Average retrieval time for each car will be 150 second while in traditional parking lots, it takes nearly 15 minutes," SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said

"The parking lot has two modules and there are six levels in each module. 31 cars can be parked in one module and 25 in the second module," Bharti said in a statement.

"Today (Sunday) it has dedicated automated multi-level puzzle car parking having capacity to accommodate 56 vehicles at one point of time in Adhchini Village. The move will facilitate parking users of both rural and urban parts," SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said in the statement.

Last year, the SDMC has inaugurated Delhi's first completely automated tower stack parking facility near Green Park metro station. This facility can accommodate 156 cars.

(With inputs from agencies)

