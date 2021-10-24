Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Multi-level puzzle parking facility opens in South Delhi's Adhchini village

Multi-level puzzle parking facility opens in South Delhi's Adhchini village

Premium
The total area of the parking facility is 467.83 square metre and a total of 56 vehicles can be parked at one time.
1 min read . 09:47 PM IST Livemint

  • A puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars. 
  • The system is adopted at the places where less space is available.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In order to address parking and traffic issues in south Delhi's Adhchini village, a multi-level puzzle parking was inaugurated in the area on Sunday. The parking will be able to accommodate as many as 56 cars. 

In order to address parking and traffic issues in south Delhi's Adhchini village, a multi-level puzzle parking was inaugurated in the area on Sunday. The parking will be able to accommodate as many as 56 cars. 

The total area of the parking facility is 467.83 square metre and a total of 56 vehicles can be parked at one time.

The total area of the parking facility is 467.83 square metre and a total of 56 vehicles can be parked at one time.

A puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars. The system is adopted at the places where less space is available. 

A puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars. The system is adopted at the places where less space is available. 

 The facility was inaugurated by Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

 The facility was inaugurated by Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

“Average retrieval time for each car will be 150 second while in traditional parking lots, it takes nearly 15 minutes," SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said

“Average retrieval time for each car will be 150 second while in traditional parking lots, it takes nearly 15 minutes," SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said

"The parking lot has two modules and there are six levels in each module. 31 cars can be parked in one module and 25 in the second module," Bharti said in a statement.

"The parking lot has two modules and there are six levels in each module. 31 cars can be parked in one module and 25 in the second module," Bharti said in a statement.

"Today (Sunday) it has dedicated automated multi-level puzzle car parking having capacity to accommodate 56 vehicles at one point of time in Adhchini Village. The move will facilitate parking users of both rural and urban parts," SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said in the statement.

"Today (Sunday) it has dedicated automated multi-level puzzle car parking having capacity to accommodate 56 vehicles at one point of time in Adhchini Village. The move will facilitate parking users of both rural and urban parts," SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said in the statement.

Last year, the SDMC has inaugurated Delhi's first completely automated tower stack parking facility near Green Park metro station. This facility can accommodate 156 cars.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

NCB Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhede seeks protection from ...

Premium

Kerala: IMD issues orange alert to 4 districts, yellow ...

Premium

Heavy rains lashes parts of Delhi-NCR. See photos

Premium

Centre to hold meeting with states on Monday to curb ed ...

Last year, the SDMC has inaugurated Delhi's first completely automated tower stack parking facility near Green Park metro station. This facility can accommodate 156 cars.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

NCB Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhede seeks protection from ...

Premium

Kerala: IMD issues orange alert to 4 districts, yellow ...

Premium

Heavy rains lashes parts of Delhi-NCR. See photos

Premium

Centre to hold meeting with states on Monday to curb ed ...

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!