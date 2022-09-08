Multi-modal transportation crucial for India to become $5 tn economy: Gadkari

An integrated approach is also essential for reducing logistics costs from 16% to 10%. It is imperative to improve road infrastructure through infusion of new technologies and modern equipment and materials.
New Delhi: An integrated approach with multi-modal transportation at core is important if India is to become a $5 trillion economy, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, on Thursday.
Addressing the ‘MANTHAN - Idea to Action’ conference, a two-day event organised by MoRTH to bring together ministers and government officials, experts and entrepreneurs from private sectors, he said that there was a need for an integrated approach where waterways, railways and airports are interlinked, and logistics parks play a critical role.
Gadkari said the ministry will facilitate the construction of logistics parks if state governments provide land. “The construction cost has to reduce while the quality of construction has to improve substantially."
An integrated approach is also essential for reducing logistics costs from 16% to 10%. It is imperative to improve road infrastructure through infusion of new technologies and modern equipment and materials. “Bitumen and cement topping are ways to ensure its longevity. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation is working on fully cemented roads with an investment of about Rs. 6,000 crores. The initial cost may be high, but it will be maintenance-free for 25 years. He cited how the cost of the 14.2 km Zoji La Tunnel has been reduced by nearly Rs. 5,000 crores through pre-cast materials and modern tunnelling equipment."
Gadkari said his ministry, along with the Ministry of Environment and Forests, has come up with ‘Tree Bank’ project wherein the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will plant trees along the highways, thus expanding the green coverage. The ministry has bought over 80 lakh trees.
Calling for collaboration between states and the Centre, the road minister said only six states had signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the ₹16,000 crore remotely operated vehicles project. States need to take ownership as it will ultimately benefit them.
