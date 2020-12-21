Multiple bad banks needed to solve NPA problem: CII

According to data on outstanding security receipts and industry estimates, the net recovery rate of ARCs is low—may be in the range of only around 10-12%. “The outstanding SRs is ₹1.46 trillion. This represents the “non-cash" consideration received by banks against sale of loans. The low recovery rates and the sale on the basis of SRs is not a very attractive proposition for banks. The best way to achieve true price discovery and better realisations is to open the buy side and enable a clear path for capital to flow for purchase of NPA," CII said.