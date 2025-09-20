Multiple Delhi schools, including DPS Dwarka, receive bomb threat calls; police teams rushed to investigate

Bomb threat call to Delhi Schools: Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat calls on the morning of Saturday, September 20, officials said.

Among the schools that received bomb threats were DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, were rushed to the schools upon receiving the news, according to officials.

Students and staff were safely evacuated as precautionary measures after the bomb threat calls were made.

Thorough searches of the premises are underway.

DPS Dwarka closed for the day and postponed its mid-term exam.

“Dear Parents Kindly note that the school will remain closed today i.e Saturday, 20 September 2025 due to unavoidable circumstances. All school buses and private vans/ cabs are being sent back immediately. Parents are requested to kindly be there at the stops to pick up their wards. Parents of private commuters must come to pick their wards in case they have dropped them to school. Mid term Exams scheduled for the day stand postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated shortly,” said DPS Dwarka circular.

DPS Dwarka and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya were among the over 50 schools that received a bomb threat mail in the national capital region in the early hours of August 20.

According to Delhi police, a group identifying itself as ‘Terrorisers 111’ sent an email to various schools, including DAV public school, Faith academy, doon public school, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, and others demanding $25,000.

Bomb threats in Delhi Earlier last week, three Max Hospitals and luxury hotel Taj Palace received bomb threats, all of which turned out to be hoax calls.

Bomb threats were sent to Max hospitals at three of its locations in Shalimar Bagh, Saket, and Dwarka in the national capital, the Delhi Fire Service said. The Fire Department received a call at 16:47 last Saturday about a bomb threat to the Max Hospital in Dwarka, Delhi.

The Delhi Police and the fire department team were deployed to both hospitals, and a search operation was initiated, authorities said.

Officials said nothing suspicious was found.

Taj Palace had also received a bomb threat in an email, which the Delhi Police later said was a hoax.

The Delhi Police found nothing suspicious at the luxury hotel and launched an investigation into the matter.

Hoax bomb threats at various premises in Delhi have increased in the recent months.

On September 12, a hoax bomb threat was received by the Delhi High Court, triggering panic across the premises. Judges and litigants were evacuated from courtrooms, causing commotion after an email threatening an attack was received.

The e-mail, received by the registrar general at around 8.39 am, warned of explosions in judges’ chambers and courtrooms around mid-day.