New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus this week has only prolonged the waiting period for his fans who want to see him back on the big screen.

Kapoor had last appeared in biographical drama Sanju in 2018 that had made close to ₹335 crore in domestic box office collections.

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

Kapoor is currently filming director Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film trilogy, the first of which is named Brahmastra, estimated to be made at a budget of over ₹300 crore. He will next be seen as a dacoit in Karan Malhotra's period adventure film Shamshera, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt that is slated for June.

After that, he will star alongside Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan's as-yet untitled action thriller. A crime drama titled Animal to be directed by Sandeep Vanga known for Kabir Singh has also been announced.

Having made his debut with 2007 tragic romance Saawariya, alongside Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, Kapoor is known for films such as romantic comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Dharma Productions's Wake Up Sid (2009), a coming of age film from director Ayan Mukerji, and political drama Raajneeti (2010).

He came into his own with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in 2011, a drama that follows the journey of an aspiring musician from a humble background to international stardom and romantic comedy Barfi! directed by Anurag Basu, which set in the 1970s, tells the story of its titular protagonist, a deaf and mute man, played by Kapoor.

Kapoor achieved further success in 2013 when he reunited with director Mukerji for romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-starring Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapoor that made over ₹175 crore in domestic box office collections. After a spate of flops including Besharam (Rs. 56.82 crore), Bombay Velvet (Rs. 22.80 crore) and Jagga Jasoos (Rs. 52.61 crore), the actor bounced back to play real-life Dutt in the film that dealt with everything from his drug addiction to his imprisonment and multiple marriages.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via