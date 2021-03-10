Multiple film projects ride on Ranbir Kapoor

Kapoor achieved further success in 2013 when he reunited with director Mukerji for romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-starring Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapoor that made over ₹175 crore in domestic box office collections. After a spate of flops including Besharam (Rs. 56.82 crore), Bombay Velvet (Rs. 22.80 crore) and Jagga Jasoos (Rs. 52.61 crore), the actor bounced back to play real-life Dutt in the film that dealt with everything from his drug addiction to his imprisonment and multiple marriages.