Maharashtra's Mumbai Fire Brigade received multiple fire calls on Thursday on the occasion of Diwali. The calls came from Marol, Sahar Road in Andheri and Kurar village in Malad.

"Fire fighting engines and water tanks were rushed to the spots. No details about the casualties yet," Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation informed that a total of 12 fire calls were reported in Thane city on Thursday evening. "The situation is under control. No injuries reported so far," it added.

