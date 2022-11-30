Multiple flights connecting northeastern states launched. Details here

Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Ziro route and Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Pasighat flights:

A Dornier 228 aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), took off from Dibrugarh at 10.20 am and landed at the newly constructed Hollongi airport in Itanagar at 11.10 am yesterday (29 Nov). The aircraft then left from Itanagar at 11.30 am to reach Ziro at 12.05 pm. The second service covering Dibrugarh, Itanagar, and Pasighat is set to commence on Wednesday. Both services will be available twice every week.