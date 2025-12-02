Multiple flights delayed as check-in glitch hits Indian airports—what we know

Check-in systems at various airports across India were affected on Tuesday, disrupting multiple flights.

Announcing the disruption, Air India took to X to post, "A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India."

"While the system is progressively getting restored, some of our flights may continue to experience delays until the situation fully normalises," the national carrier added.

Air India also advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for airports, and to "allow additional time" for their journeys.

Low-cost airline IndiGo also also reported delays, but these were attributed to operational issues.

While IndiGo did not post an update like Air India on X, the airline's responses to users' posts on flight delays repeatedly attributed “operational issues”.

“Hi, we understand that delays can be concerning and bothersome. Your flight is delay due to operational reasons. We want to assure you that it's always our endeavor to get our customers to their destinations on time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and wish to serve you better in the times to come,” was one response to a user.

What we know about the glitch Although there has been no official confirmation of the source of the glitch, NDTV, citing sources, reported that the check-in issues were tied to the Amadeus software, which is used by airlines to manage bookings, reservations, inventory, and departure control systems.

How to check flight status? As details come in on the reported check-in glitch, flyers are advised to check the status of their flights.

For Air India flights, passengers can check the status on: https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html

For IndiGo flights, passengers can check the status on:

https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html

Has the glitch been fixed? Hours after posting about the glitch, Air India late on Tuesday confirmed that the issue had been resolved and systems were running smoothly.

“The third-party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule,” the national carrier said.