Multiple green shoots of economic recovery visible: NK Singh

The FFC which has a deadline of October to submit its recommendations for the five year period starting FY22 discussed the unique challenges it is facing due to the coronavirus pandemic with its economic advisory council. Singh said while the preceding year is usually taken as the base year for making growth and fiscal projections for the next five years by Finance Commissions, the large scale disruption expected in FY21 may make it ineligible to be considered as a base year. “One suggestion is to take growth assumptions for the first six months of FY22 and make that the base year. Another one was to take an average of the GDP growth of last three years as the base year. Since we know very little about next year, we have to make assumptions on nominal GDP," Singh added.