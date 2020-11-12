Multiple meetings in Bihar; Tejashwi may be chosen to lead RJD legislative party

“We were given an urgent call and asked to come for a round of meetings on Thursday. Earlier we expecting this meeting would be post-Diwali. What we know right now is that all Mahagathbandhan MLAs will convene at one location to discuss what the way ahead is. We know that we are short of majority but almost all top leaders have been silent since the verdict came out and our sense is some big announcement could be made," a senior Mahagathbandhan leader who was recently elected to the assembly said requesting anonymity.