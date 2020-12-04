Multiple minority PE stake in same industry on CCI radar

New Delhi: Minority stake purchases by private equity (PE) investors across different firms in the same industry needs to be studied for potential adverse impact on competition in the market, Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairperson of Competition Commission of India (CCI) said here.

The fair play regulator will shortly take a deep dive into the investments in companies in the same industry held by various PE firms where they have board presence to see if these stifle competition in the overall sector in any manner, Gupta said at a seminar on competition law organised by industry body, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Gupta said that private equity investments have grown and the emerging trend was that foreign direct investment (FDI) investments and other foreign investments have been overtaken by PE investments in India.

“The commission has been examining the transactions of sub-10% investments in target enterprise by PE investors where there is even a single board seat in the target enterprise. Since many of these PE investments are in multiple firms in the same industry leading to product market overlaps, the issue of common ownership by minority shareholders across firms and its impact on competition needs to be understood," Gupta said.

He said CCI’s proposed market study will help understand the trends and patterns of common ownership by PE investors across India. It will give insights into the underlying incentives and motivations behind such common minority investments across different firms in an industry.

“It is important to look at the rights they (investors) get to protect their legitimate financial interests from their shareholding and whether these rights can translate into their ability to influence the decision of a firm, consequently impacting competition," the chairperson said. He also said the question whether such investor or the company holding their minority shareholding can be classified as a passive investor needs to be answered.

Gupta also said a recent study on e-commerce industry has highlighted certain concerns. These include lack of platform neutrality, unfair platform-business contract terms, exclusive agreements and deep discounting. At the core of the problem is an imbalance in bargaining power between e-commerce platforms and businesses, said Gupta.





