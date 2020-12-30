Multiple new-age GICs are expected to foray into India in 2021

BENGALURU: A slew of new-age global in-house centres (GICs) are expected to be established in India next year as companies look to build futuristic technology capabilities beyond the geography of their head offices.

Global end-to-end GIC consulting firm ANSR is targeting to set up 20 such centres in India during 2021.

GICs, also known as global capability centres (GCCs) or captives, emerged in the early nineties as offshore units of large multinationals such as General Electric, Texas Instruments, Citigroup, and American Express, to perform designated technology operations.

Many of the GICs that will be set up next year will be from emerging segments such as startups, airlines, hotels, and aerospace.

“GICs are increasingly becoming industry agnostic as everyone needs technology," said Lalit Ahuja, founder & CEO, ANSR.

Late-stage startups in the e-commerce and software-as-a-service (SaaS) space will drive the growth of GICs next year in addition to existing industries, said Ahuja. “Startups will account for 30% of the new GICs we plan to set up next year."

The highest concentration of existing GICs in India is in the banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) vertical as the sector has been heavily impacted by digital transformation. Some of the top global banks have established GICs in India over the years which have now become core part of their global technology innovation teams. JP Morgan Chase is probably one of the largest GICs in India with about 50,000 employees, followed by others such as Goldman Sachs, Deutsche bank, and United Healthcare, among others.

Retail/Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) segment has the second highest concentration of GICs with the likes of Amazon, PepsiCo, Walmart Labs, and Tesco relying significantly on the Indian centres to drive their global technology roadmap.

According to a recent Nasscom-ANSR report, India is home to 25% of all GICs of global retail/CPG companies with 25 such distinct centres likely to be established in 2021 alone. Also, 80% of the top 100 global retail/CPG companies will consider establishing a GCC in India over the next two years, the report said.

The covid-19 crisis has accelerated the growth of GICs as companies which traditionally thought certain work cannot be done remotely have now realised otherwise. “We might see a lot more, new work coming to India by 2021," said Harish Pillai, director and country head, Randstad Sourceright India, a talent management solution provider.

According to consulting firm Nexdigm, GICs based in India can provide cost savings up to 45% over three to five years. In addition, factors such as a young and educated talent pool, infrastructure requirements, and appropriate policy support have enabled India to maintain its leadership position in the global GIC map.

“GICs which employ one-fourth of the workforce of the IT industry is the fastest growing segment within the industry, growing much faster than IT services," said Ahuja. “Also, GICs employ people from the top end of the capability stack which includes experienced people with high-end skills."

