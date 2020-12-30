Multiple new-age GICs are expected to foray into India in 2021

The highest concentration of existing GICs in India is in the banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) vertical as the sector has been heavily impacted by digital transformation. Some of the top global banks have established GICs in India over the years which have now become core part of their global technology innovation teams. JP Morgan Chase is probably one of the largest GICs in India with about 50,000 employees, followed by others such as Goldman Sachs, Deutsche bank, and United Healthcare, among others.