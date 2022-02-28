Multiple snags to limit road traffic growth to 7-9% this fiscal: Crisil

Historically, the traffic growth has remained closely linked to real GDP growth which is expected to be 7.8%2 next fiscal against 9.2%3 in the current one. Additionally, an 8-10% increase in toll rates, due to higher WPI inflation, will translate into a healthy 14-16% revenue growth for toll road operators. This will be better than current fiscal revenue growth estimate of 11-13%. Rising coverage of FASTag and, hence, lower leakages will continue to support overall toll collections for operators.