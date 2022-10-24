Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Multiple trains cancelled in Nagpur as loaded coal wagons derail

1 min read . 08:21 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Twenty loaded coal wagons derailed between Malkhed and Timatla stations on Wardha-Badnera sections in Nagpur on October 23 at around 11.20 PM. The down and up lines have been affected on this section. Multiple trains have been either cancelled or diverted or short-terminated. The Central Railway has shared a helpline number (0712-2544848) for any sort of assistance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
