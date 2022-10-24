Multiple trains cancelled in Nagpur as loaded coal wagons derail

Multiple trains cancelled in Nagpur as loaded coal wagons derail1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
Twenty loaded coal wagons derailed between Malkhed and Timatla stations on Wardha-Badnera sections in Nagpur on October 23 at around 11.20 PM. The down and up lines have been affected on this section. Multiple trains have been either cancelled or diverted or short-terminated. The Central Railway has shared a helpline number (0712-2544848) for any sort of assistance.
