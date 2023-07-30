Multiple vehicles collide on Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway, several injured. See pics1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:37 PM IST
According to police statement, it was one car which hit four other vehicle resulting in multiple injuries
In a major accident on the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway, several people were injured after multiple cars collided with each other. According to a police statement, it was one car that hit four other vehicles resulting in multiple injuries. The injured are admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.
