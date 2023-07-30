comScore
In a major accident on the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway, several people were injured after multiple cars collided with each other. According to a police statement, it was one car that hit four other vehicles resulting in multiple injuries. The injured are admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

"A car was coming from the Bathinda side and it hit four other cars going towards the Bathinda side. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," SHO, Ravindra Singh said.

Accident of Bathinda-Chandigarh NH
View Full Image
Accident of Bathinda-Chandigarh NH (ANI)
Accident on Bathinda-Chandigarh NH
View Full Image
Accident on Bathinda-Chandigarh NH (ANI)

In other news from Punjab, the Vigilance Department of the state nabbed a junior engineer for accepting a bribe of 70,000. The JE belonged to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and is identified as Jasmel Singh who was posted at Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana district.

“After investigation of the complaint, an FIR 09 dated 30-07-2023 under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused JE Jasmel Singh at Police Station the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of VB, Ludhiana", a release from the department said.

Second incident within days

This is the second such incident within days as on 22 July, the Ludhiana Range of Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) apprehended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who was stationed at Tibba police station in the district. The ASI, identified as Satnam Singh, was caught in the act while accepting a bribe of 20,000 from a woman. The bribe was offered to settle a complaint that had been filed against her.

In connection with this case, another individual named Balbir Singh, who was an accomplice to the ASI, was also arrested at his residence in Mohalla Jagdishpura.

According to officials, the accused ASI had initially demanded a sum of 1,40,000 from the woman but later agreed to accept 60,000 as the bribe. The vigilance authorities were able to apprehend both the ASI and his aide during the act of accepting the bribe.

(With inputs from ANI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 10:37 PM IST
