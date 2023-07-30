Second incident within days

This is the second such incident within days as on 22 July, the Ludhiana Range of Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) apprehended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who was stationed at Tibba police station in the district. The ASI, identified as Satnam Singh, was caught in the act while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a woman. The bribe was offered to settle a complaint that had been filed against her.