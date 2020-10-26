Multiplex Association appoints PVR’s Kamal Gianchandani as president

NEW DELHI: The Multiplex Association of India has announced appointment of Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Pictures, as president. Former president Deepak Asher has decided to step down from his role in the association to pursue other interests on the non-professional front.

MAI is a group of cinema operators that works with regulatory bodies and industry partners nationwide to highlight opportunities, and address various challenges faced by the cinema exhibition sector.

“It has been an extremely enriching and rewarding experience heading the MAI right from its formative years, to the position that it is in today... I wish the MAI all the very best in all its future endeavors and look forward to seeing the sector flourish and prosper under its new leadership," Asher said in a statement.

Asher, who has served as president since 2002 has been at the forefront of addressing several challenges to the theatre business, from clashes with the filmmaker and producer fraternity, negotiating windows for premiere of films on OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms and most recently, the covid-19 pandemic.

“Those of us that know Deepak Asher personally, admirehim not only for his business efforts, but also for his personal lifetime values as a friend and a guide. I wish him well and am confident that the cinema exhibition community will continue to benefit from his valued leadership and counsel," Gianchandani said in a statement.

