Multiplex body postpones National Cinema Day celebrations to September 23

Multiplex body postpones National Cinema Day celebrations to September 231 min read . 09:34 PM IST
- Previously, the MAI had announced that the ticket pricing at the biggest cinema chains for moviegoers would be ₹75 on 16 September.
The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on 13 September postponed the National Cinema Day celebrations from 16 September and announced that it will now be observed across India on 23 September.
Previously, the MAI had announced that the ticket pricing at the biggest cinema chains for moviegoers would be ₹75 on 16 September. However, the stakeholders requested the MAI to postpone the celebrations for a week to maximize the participation of the audience.
Taking to Twitter, the MAI shared an official statement, which they captioned, "The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stakeholders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September #NationalCinemaDay2022 #Sep23."
According to the details, the National Cinema Day will be held at more than 4000 participating screens and will include cinema screens of PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, MovieTime, Wave, M2k, Delite and many others.
Following the massive responses of the audience to the Ranbir Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer recently released sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part -1: Shiva', the cinema hall owners requested MAI to postpone the celebrations for a week.
Over the couple of months, Bollywood movies did not perform well at the cinema theatres and even the big budget films failed to bring back the audience to the big screen.
Trade experts reports suggest that 'Brahmastra: Part -1: Shiva' has so far garnered over ₹100 crores at the box office in India and has become the highest first-week collection by any Hindi film this year. Globally, 'Brahmastra' collected ₹225 crores at the box office gross after three days.
With ANI inputs.
