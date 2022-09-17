Multiplex construction in Srinagar nears completion, Valley people rejoice

The new multiplex is being designed by INOX in Srinagar and through this people will get the opportunity to enjoy Bollywood movies on the big screen after a long time.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Jammu and Kashmir residents will soon be able to watch cinema on the big screen as the construction work on a multiplex is in the final stages. This is for the first time valley people will see movies in a big screen post cinema halls closed since the 1990s due to unfavourable conditions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Jammu and Kashmir residents will soon be able to watch cinema on the big screen as the construction work on a multiplex is in the final stages. This is for the first time valley people will see movies in a big screen post cinema halls closed since the 1990s due to unfavourable conditions.
The new multiplex is being designed by INOX in Srinagar and through this people will get the opportunity to enjoy Bollywood movies on the big screen after a long time.
The new multiplex is being designed by INOX in Srinagar and through this people will get the opportunity to enjoy Bollywood movies on the big screen after a long time.
Three large auditoriums are being built in the multiplex with a seating capacity of more than 500 people at a time, said an official. The auditorium has been provided with the Dolby Atmos digital sound system giving the viewers surround sound for the best movie experience.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Three large auditoriums are being built in the multiplex with a seating capacity of more than 500 people at a time, said an official. The auditorium has been provided with the Dolby Atmos digital sound system giving the viewers surround sound for the best movie experience.
The official said that Kashmiri handicrafts 'khatamband' and 'papier mache' have been used in the cinema hall, while a food court is also being made for the people visiting the multiplex.
The official said that Kashmiri handicrafts 'khatamband' and 'papier mache' have been used in the cinema hall, while a food court is also being made for the people visiting the multiplex.
Chairman of the project, Vijay Dhar had said that the youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema that they get outside Kashmir.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chairman of the project, Vijay Dhar had said that the youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema that they get outside Kashmir.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We saw there had been no such thing here for 30 years. We thought why not? So we've just started. The youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema which they get in Jammu or in other towns of the country," he said.
"We saw there had been no such thing here for 30 years. We thought why not? So we've just started. The youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema which they get in Jammu or in other towns of the country," he said.
Noting the people of Kashmir have suffered from mental stress for years, Dhar said that it was important for the people to have multiplexes for entertainment.