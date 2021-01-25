Multiplexes on track to expand footprint in south India

To be sure, south India has traditionally been dominated by single screens, which are doing robust business, compared to north Indian peers, with the industry releasing universally-appealing commercial entertainers at regular intervals. But now, multiplexes are gaining momentum. “The last five years have seen rapid growth in the multiplex market and this trend will continue. The focus has shifted from national to regional markets," PVR’s Dutta said. “For a developer, a multiplex becomes the preferred entertainment attraction in a mall as the customer is looking to maximize the leisure time at his disposal with dining, shopping, kids’ entertainment and movies at the same destination. Malls meet this inherent need while a multiplex provides a wide range of show timings and content for a customer to choose from," Dutta added.