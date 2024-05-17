'Multi-state operation, 8 police teams': Here's how Bhavesh Bhinde accused in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse was caught
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: The Mumbai Police worked round the clock and deployed eight teams to track Bhinde
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Mumbai Police in a well-orchestrated search operation arrested Bhavesh Bhinde on Friday, the man whose company had put up the giant hoarding that collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar killing 16 people and injuring several others during a dust storm.