Mumbai's municipal corporation has arranged a free and walk-in Covid vaccination drive for students who have got admission to a foreign university and have to move abroad, the city's MLA Aaditya Thackeray said on Friday.

The Shiv Sena leader said that the Covid vaccine doses will be administered at Rajawadi, Cooper, and Kasturba centres on May 31, June 1 and June 2, respectively.

"For students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad & require vaccines for the same, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged free, walk-in vaccination this coming Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (31st May, 1st, 2nd June) at 3 centres- Rajawadi, Cooper & Kasturba," the Maharashtra cabinet leader said.

For students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad & require vaccines for the same, the @mybmc has arranged free, walk in vaccination this coming Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (31st May, 1st, 2nd June) at 3 centres- Rajawadi, Cooper & Kasturba (1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 28, 2021





The students need to carry I- 20 or DS- 160 forms/ verified confirmation letters to concerned foreign universities, along with personal id documents before taking the jab, the minister added.

The students need to carry I- 20 or DS- 160 form/ verified confirmation letter to concerned foreign universities, along with personal id documents.

This admission and vaccine affecting careers, we are duty bound to vaccinate them in the required time. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 28, 2021





The 30-year-old politician also assured that he will be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad.

"The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed," Thackeray added.

I will also be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 28, 2021





Mumbai on Friday reported 929 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily spike since March 2, according to the BMC.

The number of daily fatalities due to the viral infection also dipped to 30, the lowest since April 13. This took the Covid-19 caseload to 7,03,461 and the death toll to 14,808 in the country's financial capital.

There are 27,958 active Covid-19 patients after 1,239 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the BMC.

So far 6,58,540 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in the city. The recovery rate is now 94%.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases between May 21 to May 27 was 0.18%, while the doubling rate -- the period during which caseload doubles -- is now 370 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.