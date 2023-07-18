The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy downpour in Mumbai on Tueesday. In the past twenty four hours, the metro city has observed around 225 mm of rainfall. In the wake of heavy rainfall, IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city on Tuesday and orange for Wednesday.

Mumbai's Colaba region recorded a 106 mm of rainfall, whereas Sanctacruz region recorded a total of 119.9 mm of rainfall in last twenty four hours.

In its five day forecast, IMD has issued yellow alert for the city on Tuesday, and an orange alert for Wednesday. The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Commuters facing problem due to heavy rainfall Mumbai

Due to heavy rainfall, the suburban services of the Central Railway were affected due to the rain. The rainfall was coupled with the failure of an express train engine during the morning rush hours.

Amid heavy downpour, some commuters faced difficulty due to delay in local trains, reported PTI. There were also complains of delay in CR suburban services by 10-15 minutes. Many parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall including Bandra, Dahisar, Chembur, Fort, Matunga, Byculla and other areas of the city during the night, as per civic officials.

Till morning, there was no major waterlogging reported anywhere in the city. Road traffic was also reported to be normal but slow.

The engine of the Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Express developed a technical snag at Atgaon station in neighbouring Thane district and a relief engine was also arranged for the train. Trains on the route were also diverted via a loop line.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were normal and there was no route diversion due to the rains, civic officials said.

The IMD in its latest forecast, issued a 'heavy rainfall alert in the city and suburbs with very heavy rainfall at isolated places' in the next 24 hours.