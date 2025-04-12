Mumbai 1 smartcard: Single card to travel on Metro, local trains & public buses to be launched soon | Details here

Mumbai One card, a single smartcard to access various forms of public transport across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be launched soon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday, April 11.

Following the launch, passengers will have access to the Metro, Mono Rail, local trains, and public buses with a single card. The infrastructure for the card is expected to be finished in a month.

“The architecture of the card will be ready in a month," Fadnavis said during a press briefing along with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“The card will allow a passenger to book one single ticket from point A to B, for which they can opt for multiple modes of public transport. This eliminates the need to wait at ticket counters, multiple times, during the journey,” a railway official told the Hindustan Times.

Oyster card in London Similar to the Oyster card in London, the Mumbai 1 card aims to make travelling convenient by helping passengers avoid queues and save time. The Oyster card is a contactless smart card used to access public transport in London, such as buses, the Tube, DLR, London Overground, trams, and some national rail services.

New AC trains Additionally, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that 238 new Air-Conditioned AC trains will be introduced soon.

Vaishnaw said the 238 trains were to be delivered in two phases—47 under MUTP-3 and 191 under MUTP-3A, which have now been clubbed.

“The design of these upgraded trains is almost ready and various sanctions are underway, after which manufacturing will begin. These trains will be designed to accommodate a super-dense crush load, better ventilation and airflow, more comfortable travel, and safer travel,” the Union Minister said.