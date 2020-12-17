Mumbai: 10 AC local train services begin on CSMT-Kalyan section. Check timings

The Central Railway has decided to run 10 air-conditioned (AC)local services on the section from today amid covid-19 pandemic. The AC local services on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) – Kalyan section will replace existing ordinary suburban services. These 10 AC locals will run on six days a week, barring Sunday.

Out of the 10 AC local services, two will be operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan, four between CSMT and Dombivli and four between CSMT and Kurla, the CR said.

"We are happy with this service. It is a good step and will be a relief for us in summer," said Gautam, who is a local commuter.

Another commuter Shankar Patil said," This is a good step. We want the rest of the rail services to resume as soon as possible. We are facing a lot of trouble. It takes us long hours to travel from one place to another."

The first AC local service on the main line began from Kurla for CSMT at 5.42 am, while the last AC local will depart from CSMT for Kurla at 11.25 pm.

Currently, only staff of the essential and emergency services and those authorised by government are allowed to travel in local trains

This comes as Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by coronavirus with 72,458 active cases in the state.

