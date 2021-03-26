Mumbai: 10 dead in fire at mall hospital treating Coronavirus patients

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar who visited the site expressed surprise that a hospital was operating inside the mall.
"I have seen a hospital at a mall for the first time," the mayor said, adding action will be taken if irregularities were found in allowing the facility to operate there.
The hospital in a statement said, "There was a fire on the first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup and the smoke reached up to the Sunrise Hospital located on the top floor. When fire alarms beeped, all patients were safely evacuated to the fire refuge area as the smoke was reaching the hospital."
"The two bodies have been shifted as well. The other patients have been shifted to nearby jumbo COVID-19 centre and private hospitals," the hospital said.
The statement said the hospital was started last year in "exceptional circumstances" of the pandemic and has helped save many lives. "The hospital is functioning with all due compliances like fire licence, nursing home licence among others," it said.
A civic official said the BMC had issued notice to the mall in November last year for allegedly flouting fire safety norms. Former NCP MP Sanjay Dina Patil said he had also written to the BMC commissioner last year drawing the civic body's attention to the flouting of fire safety norms there.