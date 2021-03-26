Mumbai: 100 flats to be given to Tata Memorial Centre for stay by patients' kin

Mumbai: 100 flats to be given to Tata Memorial Centre for stay by patients' kin1 min read . 11:20 AM IST
The agreement between TMC and MHADA formalising the transfer of the flats would be inked soon
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The agreement between TMC and MHADA formalising the transfer of the flats would be inked soon
A total of 100 MHADA flats will be handed over to the Tata Memorial Centre for people to stay while their kin are treated for cancer at the premier facility here, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad said on Thursday.
A total of 100 MHADA flats will be handed over to the Tata Memorial Centre for people to stay while their kin are treated for cancer at the premier facility here, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad said on Thursday.
TMC Director Dr Shailesh Shrikhande and MHADA CEO Anil Diggikar were along side when Awhad, the state housing minister, made the announcement.
TMC Director Dr Shailesh Shrikhande and MHADA CEO Anil Diggikar were along side when Awhad, the state housing minister, made the announcement.
He said each flat has an area of 300 square feet, and will mitigate issues like kin of patients having to put up on the streets around the Parel-based facility.
The agreement between TMC and MHADA formalising the transfer of the flats would be inked soon, Awhad said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.