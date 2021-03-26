Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai: 100 flats to be given to Tata Memorial Centre for stay by patients' kin

Mumbai: 100 flats to be given to Tata Memorial Centre for stay by patients' kin

Tata Memorial Hospital
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST PTI

The agreement between TMC and MHADA formalising the transfer of the flats would be inked soon

A total of 100 MHADA flats will be handed over to the Tata Memorial Centre for people to stay while their kin are treated for cancer at the premier facility here, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad said on Thursday.

TMC Director Dr Shailesh Shrikhande and MHADA CEO Anil Diggikar were along side when Awhad, the state housing minister, made the announcement.

He said each flat has an area of 300 square feet, and will mitigate issues like kin of patients having to put up on the streets around the Parel-based facility.

The agreement between TMC and MHADA formalising the transfer of the flats would be inked soon, Awhad said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

