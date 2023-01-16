The CMD of NTC Prajakta Verma set the context by elaborating on the status of the NTC mills and the efforts made by NTC to collaborate with the Government of Maharashtra and MHADA, MMRDA regarding the critical issue of rehabilitation of the resident of the chawls on NTC mill land and the developments regarding the monetization of TDR handed over to NTC in lieu of the transfer of land of Indu Mills to Govt of Maharashtra, for the construction of the memorial in honour of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Ambedkar.