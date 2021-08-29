Fifteen people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded causing a minor fire at a shanty in Mumbai's Dharavi slum on Sunday. Out of the 15, five have suffered critical injuries, including an eight-year-old boy, a fire brigade official said.

The accident took place in the Shahu Nagar locality of the slum, he said. Apart from the fire department officials, police personnel and civic staff are present at the spot.

"An LPG cylinder kept just outside one of the shanties exploded and led a level one (minor) fire. Fifteen persons suffered burn injuries and they were admitted to the nearby Sion Hospital. Three fire engines that were rushed to spot brought the blaze under control," the official said.

"Out of the 15 injured, 10 persons - seven males and three females - are out of danger, but five others are in a critical condition and two of them have suffered 50 to 60 per cent injuries. Those in critical condition are three males, including an eight-year-old boy, and two females," he added.

During the probe, the fire brigade personnel found that gas was leaking from the cylinder and hence it was kept outside the shanty, the official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.