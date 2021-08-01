Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai: 15% water cut in some areas on Aug 3; no supply in Andheri, other areas

Mumbai: 15% water cut in some areas on Aug 3; no supply in Andheri, other areas

Several regions in Mumbai would be facing a shortage of water on August 3, BMC said
1 min read . 06:56 AM IST Livemint

  • Mumbai water cut: There would 15% water cut in western suburbs and few areas of eastern suburbs on Tuesday
  • The BMC requested citizens to co-operate with the civic body and store the required water

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that several regions in Mumbai would be facing a shortage of water on August 3 while some areas might face complete water cut.

As per the official notification by the BMC, around 20 wards in the city will remain impacted due to this.

There would 15% water cut in western suburbs and few areas of eastern suburbs on Tuesday. This includes areas between Mumbai Central to Churchgate, followed by Bandra, and areas between Malad to Dahisar. There will be a 15% water cut on August 3 between 8.30 am to 10.30 pm, the BMC added.

And, regions like Kurla, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Ram Mandir, and Goregaon will have complete water cuts.

The BMC said the water cut is because it is conducting necessary maintenance work at Veravali water reservoir in Jogeshwari (East) to ensure improved water supply in the city. Several other areas in the city might also receive water in low force due to maintenance work.

The BMC requested citizens to co-operate with the civic body and store the required water.

At present, the water level in seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is 73.86%. The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres.

